Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $83,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 167,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,937,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

MSOS stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

