Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Diageo by 12,174.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $24,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.