Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock worth $1,202,290. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $133.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.