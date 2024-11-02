Palomar (PLMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palomar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $88.38 on Friday. Palomar has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.
Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.
