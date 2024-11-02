Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.21. 83,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 69,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
