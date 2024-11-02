Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.