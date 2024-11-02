PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $87.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $79.53 and last traded at $78.97. Approximately 3,230,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,590,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

