PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $36.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,720,061.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 4,307,400 shares of company stock valued at $137,242,347 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 763.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 720.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.