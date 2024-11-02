Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Buys £5,040 in Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,040 ($6,536.12).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 327.99. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 814 ($10.56). The stock has a market cap of £287.15 million, a PE ratio of 535.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.90) target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

