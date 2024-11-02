Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TRUP opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

