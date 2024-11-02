Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,012,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,770.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,518,181. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

