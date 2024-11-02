Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells $722,090.85 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total value of $722,090.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,284.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLXS opened at $147.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $153.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Plexus by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 7.3% during the first quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

