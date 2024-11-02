POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PKX opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. POSCO has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in POSCO by 917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 55,512 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,540,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in POSCO by 16.8% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 105,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in POSCO by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.