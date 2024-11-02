Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $4.23. Precision BioSciences had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

