Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $263,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $818.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $911.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $865.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $778.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

