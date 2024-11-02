Q1 Earnings Forecast for Stepan Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stepan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $546.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SCL stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stepan by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stepan by 924.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 7,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

