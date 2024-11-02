Q1 EPS Estimate for Capital Southwest Increased by Analyst

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Articles

