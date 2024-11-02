Q4 Earnings Forecast for Penumbra Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Penumbra from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Penumbra stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 271.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,854.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,192,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,854.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 126,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

