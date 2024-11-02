Raymond James Has Positive Outlook of TSE:TF Q1 Earnings

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.54 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 70.41%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.96 and a 52-week high of C$8.29. The stock has a market cap of C$625.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.62.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.52%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

