Raymond James Predicts Increased Earnings for Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$79.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.73 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25.

In other news, insider Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. purchased 717,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,755.34.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

