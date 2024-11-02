Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

