RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Several research firms recently commented on REAL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.24.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,258.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,337 shares of company stock worth $303,970 over the last 90 days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

