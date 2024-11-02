Rene F. Jones Sells 23,071 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
M&T Bank Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE MTB opened at $192.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $200.94.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.
View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M&T Bank
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.