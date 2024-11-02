Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for F5 Q1 Earnings

Get F5 alerts:

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of F5 in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

FFIV stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.96. F5 has a 1-year low of $149.40 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 424.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 60.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in F5 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in F5 by 195.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

