Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vita Coco Q4 Earnings

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Vita Coco in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vita Coco stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $27,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,949 shares of company stock valued at $148,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 19.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 704,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

