Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dover FY2024 Earnings

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $189.11 on Thursday. Dover has a twelve month low of $129.63 and a twelve month high of $195.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.