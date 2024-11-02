Reviewing OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -1.09% -8.09% -3.19% FactSet Research Systems 24.38% 34.77% 15.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 FactSet Research Systems 5 9 0 0 1.64

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.46%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $443.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.32%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Volatility and Risk

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and FactSet Research Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $518.92 million 0.20 -$51.25 million ($0.13) -20.21 FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 7.91 $537.13 million $13.90 33.01

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business. It also provides intelligent product development platform for banks, which allows to shorten product development cycle, enhance speed to market, and facilitate product portfolio management; Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution for financial regulatory authorities; asset-liability management solution provides analytics to enhance financial institutions asset liquidity performance; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing under intelligent property and casualty insurance and life insurance solution. In addition, the company provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for support customer service functions; and Gamma FinCloud, which allows entities with expensive-to-replace legacy systems to directly migrate to the cloud to securely maintain their data. Further, it offers information transmission, information technology advisory, E-commerce security certificate administration, technology promotion and computer application, software and technology, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

