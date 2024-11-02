Reviewing Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) & NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and NSK”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $16.95 billion 0.25 -$2.15 billion ($5.01) -2.56 NSK $5.46 billion N/A $58.89 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

NSK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo Chemical.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sumitomo Chemical and NSK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A NSK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical -9.83% -19.08% -6.06% NSK N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NSK beats Sumitomo Chemical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, brake systems, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories, automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors and maintenance services. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

