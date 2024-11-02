Revvity (RVTY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Revvity Stock Performance
RVTY stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a 1 year low of $82.17 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92.
Revvity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.
RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
