Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CECO

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for CECO Environmental in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $820.98 million, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,740. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

