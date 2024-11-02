Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of ACGL FY2024 Earnings

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $8.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

