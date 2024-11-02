Roth Capital Raises Earnings Estimates for Reservoir Media

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $536.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the second quarter worth about $81,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

