Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 224.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after buying an additional 422,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 38.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $15,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.