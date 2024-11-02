Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $557,340.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,901,733.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

