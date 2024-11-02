Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The business’s revenue was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

