Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe Buys 10,000 Shares

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £45,800 ($59,395.67).

Martyn Roy Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Martyn Roy Ratcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Science Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £46,900 ($60,822.20).

On Friday, August 16th, Martyn Roy Ratcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Science Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,358.19).

Science Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LON SAG opened at GBX 455 ($5.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. Science Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327.96 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.41). The stock has a market cap of £205.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3,523.08 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 468.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 446.30.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

