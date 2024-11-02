Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts IPG Photonics Q4 Earnings

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.00. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $111.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

