Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after buying an additional 680,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after buying an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

