Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Gentex FY2024 Earnings

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Gentex has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36,001.4% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,046 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 287.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 893,552 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.6% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 727,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after purchasing an additional 489,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

