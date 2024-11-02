Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Head-To-Head Survey

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 6.72% 6.89% 1.51% Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.15% -4.23%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 1 3 4 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Security National Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.5, suggesting that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and Marathon Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $322.52 million 0.74 $14.49 million $0.91 10.85 Marathon Digital $564.95 million 8.40 $261.17 million $1.56 10.33

Marathon Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Security National Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

