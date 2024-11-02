Semler Scientific (SMLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Shares of SMLR opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,237. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

