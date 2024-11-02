Seneca House Advisors Buys 282 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

