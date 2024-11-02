Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and Griid Infrastructure (NASDAQ:GRDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Get Sentage alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Griid Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $150,000.00 39.90 -$1.90 million N/A N/A Griid Infrastructure $19.62 million 0.44 -$18.66 million N/A N/A

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Griid Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Griid Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sentage and Griid Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Sentage has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griid Infrastructure has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Griid Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Griid Infrastructure N/A -44.60% 51.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Griid Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Griid Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sentage beats Griid Infrastructure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Griid Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Griid Infrastructure Inc. operates as a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company in North America. The company owns and operates a portfolio of energy infrastructure and data centers. It also engages in bitcoin mining operation, which operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.