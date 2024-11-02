Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Rises By 5.8%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,506,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after buying an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,123,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,810,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.45%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.