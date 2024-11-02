Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Drops By 6.1%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of Guided Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

