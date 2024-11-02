Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $73.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. On average, analysts expect Solaris Energy Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEI opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.21. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

