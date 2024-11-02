Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.