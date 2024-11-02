State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,956,000 after buying an additional 985,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tidewater by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 243,489 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11,317.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 639,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 185,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $34,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Tidewater stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

