State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 970 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Revvity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 2.3% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Revvity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $121.04 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.17 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

