State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 759 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

EAT opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

